Large hail damages Texas homes and businesses

Dealerships across Plano,TX looked like graveyards for cars the day after hail came crashing down shattering glass and leaving pockmarks everywhere.

Before the storm moved south James Havens' home in Prosper took an early beating.

It was like baseballs falling out of the sky just slamming against the house and the concrete.

Homes throughout his neighborhood needed tarps to cover large sections of roof. it's just a temporary fix until roofers can do full replacements.

I think probably just in my mind, it's probably best just to take care of it as soon as possible

Homes like this one in McKinney have already started replacements because of damage from last month's hail storm.

But roofer Brandon Luby warns homeowners not to act too fast.

I do advise people to wait until after hail season's over.

Give it about another month, a month and a half at the minimum 35 because like I said, 37 I saw roofs go on yesterday and the day before that will be getting repaired after the storm once again,

That's the advice he gave his own mother.

It's still holding. It's still holding.

Donna Luby says she knows she needs a replacement, but she's asking her sons to wait until summer to get to hers.

They're replacing probably most of the roofs in this neighborhood. I'll probably be last on that list.