Big changes coming for the workweek

We've gotten to enjoy the beautiful weather we expected this weekend as highs that were in the 60s yesterday made it into the 70s today along with a stronger southwest wind.

The weekend also provided us plenty of sunshine but that's going to start to change as we head into the workweek.

We'll see an increase in clouds on Monday with just a small chance of a stray late day thunderstorm while highs will again be mild in the low 70s.

But Monday is going to be our last mild day for a while.

A system moves in on Tuesday giving us a good chance of rain as it brings down our high temperatures by about 20 degrees meaning we'll only be topping out in the low 50s.

This will only be the beginning of several chances of rain as Wednesday still gives us a slight chance of showers.

It's looking like Thursday will be dry but renewed rain chances come our way starting on Friday and lasting into the weekend.

We stay cool with highs only in the 50s heading into the weekend meaning that starting Tuesday we'll see a rather long stretch of below average days coming our way.