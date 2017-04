The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department says a man who was believed to be missing is okay.

Sheriff's office officials say they spoke with a family member of 28-year-old Kyle Sitzmann of Hinton, IA, that said they made contact with Sitzmann and he is doing fine.

SItzmann was reported missing Tuesday, April 18.

Deputies said he was going to visit friends, and they thought he may be in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa area.