Trump congratulates ISS astronaut Peggy Whitson Monday for her new space record

Congratulations Peggy!
President Trump congratulates Peggy on her accomplishments.
(CNN) -
A trailblazing female astronaut received a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump Monday.
Iowa native Peggy Whitson set a new U.S. record for spending most cumulative days in space.
Astronaut Jeff Williams held the record so far, spending 534-days in the orbit.
Whitson is currently doing her third long-duration stint on the International Space Station.
She is also the only woman to serve as a station commander twice.
President Trump's daughter Ivanka will join the phone call from the Oval Office today, along with the NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.