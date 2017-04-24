Trump congratulates ISS astronaut Peggy Whitson Monday for her n - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trump congratulates ISS astronaut Peggy Whitson Monday for her new space record

Posted:
Congratulations Peggy! Congratulations Peggy!
President Trump congratulates Peggy on her accomplishments. President Trump congratulates Peggy on her accomplishments.
(CNN) -

A trailblazing female astronaut received a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump Monday.

Iowa native Peggy Whitson set a new U.S. record for spending most cumulative days in space.
    
Astronaut Jeff Williams held the record so far, spending 534-days in the orbit.
    
Whitson is currently doing her third long-duration stint on the International Space Station.
    
She is also the only woman to serve as a station commander twice.
    
President Trump's daughter Ivanka will join the phone call from the Oval Office today, along with the NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.