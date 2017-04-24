Trump congratulates ISS astronaut Peggy Whitson Monday for her new space record

A trailblazing female astronaut received a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump Monday.



Iowa native Peggy Whitson set a new U.S. record for spending most cumulative days in space.



Astronaut Jeff Williams held the record so far, spending 534-days in the orbit.



Whitson is currently doing her third long-duration stint on the International Space Station.



She is also the only woman to serve as a station commander twice.



President Trump's daughter Ivanka will join the phone call from the Oval Office today, along with the NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.