Child falls from bus in Arkansas

A volunteer firefighter's dashboard camera was rolling when a child fell out of a moving bus in Arkansas.



The back door opened and a child fall out. The unknowing bus driver kept going.



Ryan Ciampoli stopped his car and rushed to the girl.



He happens to be a licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter for Crawford County, Arkansas.



Ciampoli says the girl was unconscious at first but started to wake up as he approached her.



He carried her somewhere safe and checked her vital signs until paramedics arrived and took over.



He says normally when someone is the victim of a traumatic injury, he wouldn't move them but in this case. he was worried about the girl being on hot pavement and also about the danger of being in the middle of a busy road.



The girl's parents say she has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but will make a full recovery.



Ciampoli says the bus driver returned about 15-minutes after the accident.