Actress Erin Moran has died.

Officials say she was found unresponsive in Harrison County, Indiana, Saturday afternoon.

Deputies found her after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

Moran shot to fame playing Joanie Cunningham on the 1970's sitcom "Happy Days."

She kept the same role in the short-lived spinoff "Joanie loves Chachi."

Moran's TV credits also include "The Love Boat", "Murder, She Wrote" and "The Bold and the Beautiful".

An autopsy on the actress is still pending.

She was 56-years-old.