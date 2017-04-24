Oregon Zoo's newest river otters make first splash - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Oregon Zoo's newest river otters make first splash

Posted:
(NBC) -

The Oregon Zoo's newest river otters made a splash as they went swimming for the first time.

Nellie and Tucker were born at the Oregon Zoo in late February and took their first dips in the pond and stream habitat.

Keepers say their mother Tilly begins each lesson by carrying her pups to the water's edge and then plunging in.

They say baby otters are extremely buoyant, so Nellie and Tucker have built-in water wings for their swimming lessons.

North American river otters are considered rare throughout most of the Unites States. 

