South Dakota man arrested for trying to run back into burning home to save his beer

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

One person was taken to the hospital, two were treated at the scene and another person was arrested after fire broke out in a multi-family residence in Sioux Falls.

Officials say a man was arrested after trying to push past authorities to save his beer inside the residence Sunday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Andrew Siebenborn tells the Argus Leader the man used "poor judgment" by trying to run back into the house and was arrested for interfering with a fire or law enforcement official.

The person taken to the hospital suffered from smoke inhalation and burns. There's no immediate word on that person's condition.

