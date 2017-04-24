Windy start to the workweek

After a beautiful, sunny weekend in Siouxland a few more clouds will be seen today as a cold front begins to approach the region. Increasing cloud cover will be the trend today, especially by later on this evening. A stray shower or storm is possible late in the day as frontal boundary pushes into the area but it is fairly moisture starved so most of us look to stay dry. Temperatures will still be mild today but this will be last of the warmth for a while so make sure you get out and enjoy another day in the 70s. Lows remain mild tonight as well, with temps only dipping into the mid 40s. Tuesday brings a much cooler day, and a day with rain likely.

The cold front will begin to stall and moisture will begin riding up along that through the day. It does look to exit fairly quickly but we still can't rule out some lingering showers as we step into Wednesday. Some rain showers may even mix with a few snow flakes Wednesday night if the moisture sticks around as lows fall towards freezing. It will be rather breezy as well with winds out of the north, we'll have the coolest day of the week with highs only in the upper 40s! Thursday looks to remain dry but the rain chances return Friday right into the weekend with the best chances looking to be Friday and Saturday. Temps stay below average as well but do slowly start to warm heading into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer