Nebraska senators pass bill to create Whiteclay task force

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A bill that would create a task force to investigate public health problems in Whiteclay has won final approval in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lawmakers passed the measure Monday with a 48-0 vote. The bill by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln comes as the unincorporated village faces new scrutiny.

The town's four beer stores sold the equivalent of 3.5 million cans of beer in 2015 despite having just nine residents. Whiteclay sits on the border of South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol is banned.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission voted last week not to renew the stores' requests to renew their liquor licenses. The decision is expected to be appealed.

The task force would include senators, public health officials and the Commission on Indian Affairs' executive director.

