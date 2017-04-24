FIRE CHIEF: Burn pile starts house fire near Le Mars, Iowa

Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department Chief David Schipper said crews responded to a house fire on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

Chief Schipper said the house is located at 23804 County Road C16 near Le Mars, Iowa.

He said windy conditions blew burning embers from a burn pile, located 120 feet from the home and caught the residence on fire.

Chief Schipper said the residents were home at the time and tried to put out the fire.

Crews were there for about three hours and six departments helped fight the fire.



Chief Schipper said there were no injuries.

The house is a total loss, ranging $200,000 to $250,000 worth of damage.

According to Schipper, the home had been in the family for 100 years.



Chief Schipper said the cause has been ruled as accidental.