SHERIFF: Little Rock, IA man injured in accidental shooting

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an accidental shooting at 308 Clothier Street in Little Rock, Iowa.

They said it happened around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep said 36-year-old Joseph Michael Pedersen suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Pedersen was taken to Sibley Hospital by the Little Rock Ambulance and then he was flown to Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, where Sheriff Vander Stoep said he's recovering.



The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is also investigating the incident.