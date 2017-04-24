Polaris plant in Milford, IA discontinues manufacturing, 330 jobs to be impacted

Polaris Industries Inc. announced they are making two changes to their operations.

Company officials said they are discontinuing manufacturing at its plant in Milford, Iowa and they are transferring Milford production to Polaris facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, Roseau, Minnesota and Anaheim, California.



This impacts 330 people who work at the plant in Milford.



Company officials said, "Due to the ability to place some employees in open positions in Spirit Lake or other Polaris facilities, we anticipate that a slightly lower number of employees (likely 275-300) will be separated from Polaris."



The Milford location will be repurposed as a storage/warehouse facility to support the nearby Spirit Lake, Iowa, Polaris plant, which will continue to manufacture Indian Motorcycle products.



“Since we opened the Milford facility in 2013, the team has performed admirably. They played a critical role in making the first full year of Slingshot a success and have been instrumental in driving manufacturing improvements across our off-road vehicle products, and we sincerely appreciate their contributions to Polaris,” said Ken Pucel, Executive Vice President of Operations, Engineering and Lean. “We evaluated a number of options to streamline our plant infrastructure. While the decision was difficult because of the impact to jobs, discontinuing manufacturing at Milford - one of our smaller manufacturing facilities - allows us to consolidate the production of similar products and improve utilization of our available capacity across the rest of our U.S. manufacturing network.”

The company said, "Polaris’ Spirit Lake facility, just a few miles away from Milford, remains a critically important part of Polaris’ manufacturing footprint and will continue to serve as the manufacturing center of excellence for Indian Motorcycle. Polaris is making investments to enhance the Spirit Lake facility, including a new experience center, upgraded employee facilities and additional office space."



The company said they are also transferring metal fabrication operations for its Pro Armor aftermarket products from its facility in Riverside, California, to its recently acquired Transamerican Auto Parts facility in Chula Vista, California. Pro Armor will maintain its presence in Riverside - including its business operations, R&D, and vehicle up-fit services - but will relocate to a new building.



They said Polaris is offering the opportunity for Milford and Riverside employees to relocate within its network, as well as providing resources including separation pay, assistance with health insurance coverage, and outplacement services.



Company officials said product transitions will take effect in phases between now and the end of the year.