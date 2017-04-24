Explorers add pair of infielders

The Sioux City Explorers have signed INF Nick Flair and INF John Nogowski to 2017 American Association contracts. The 2017 season marks Flair’s third season on professional baseball, while Nogowski will enter his fourth season in professional baseball.

Flair was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 26th round of the 2011 MLB Draft from Belle Chasse HS (Belle Chasse, LA) but did not sign and was drafted again in the 34th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of Tampa by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. As a senior in high school, Flair hit .619 with 12 home runs on his way to being named the New Orleans Metro Player of the Year. In his final collegiate season at the University of Tampa, Flair hit .333 with 9 home runs and a team leading 59 RBIs in 52 games. Last season Flair played at the rookie level for the Angels affiliate the Orem Owlz where he posted a .348 batting average, belted 8 home runs, and knocked in 47 runs in 54 games. In his two professional seasons, Flair owns a .287 batting average with 12 home runs, 36 doubles, 62 RBIs, and .328 on base percentage.

Nogowski was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 34th round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Florida State University. Nogowski attended North Florida Christian HS in Tallahassee, FL helping lead them to two state titles and was named a three-time first team All-State honoree. In his final season at Florida State in 2014, Nogowski was named to the All-ACC First Team after hitting .307 with 12 doubles, 5 home runs, and 49 RBIs in 59 starts. Nogowski started his professional career in 2014 playing at the rookie level before finishing the season at the short season Single-A level. In 2015, Nogowski spent the entire season playing for the Advanced-A Stockton Ports hitting .274 with a .352 on base percentage. Last season Nogowski hit .285 with 7 home runs and a .354 on base percentage in 84 games for the Ports, getting a brief call up to Double-A during the season.

In other team news, recently signed RHP Kurt Heyer has signed with the Miami Marlins organization. Heyer recently signed with the X’s on April 14th, before being signed by the Marlins. Heyer becomes the 11th X’s player to join an MLB organization since the end of the 2015 season. Also in other team news, the Explorers have traded INF Brian Bistagne to the Ottawa Champions (Can-Am League) in exchange for a player to be named later.

The Explorers open their 25th season in Siouxland on Thursday, May 18th. Individual game tickets for the home opener and all games on the 2017 schedule are on sale now.