Making sure everyone in your home is prepared in case of a house fire is crucial.

To stress the importance of installing your smoke detectors, Kayla Beckerdite with the American Red Cross, and Mark Aesoph with Sioux City Fire Rescue visited the KTIV studio.

The two organizations will team up to bring awareness at the Home Fire Preparedness Event on April 29, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.