Chilly and rainy changes moving into Siouxland

It wasn't as sunny today as what we saw over the weekend, but temperatures stayed very comfortable with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

From the clouds, a few sprinkles and isolated showers moved through the area but nothing heavy came down for anyone.

Our chances of rain become much better on Tuesday as cooler weather moves in as well.

In fact, highs on Tuesday will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than what was seen on Monday.

A slight chance of a shower could linger into Wednesday as highs will probably get stuck in the 40s.

Then we'll have to watch for the potential of some patchy frost late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday will likely stay dry but another chance of rain returns on Friday with shower chances continuing into the weekend with highs staying 10 to 15 degrees below average on Saturday and Sunday.