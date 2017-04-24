FBI investigating homicide in Winnebago

The F-B-I is investigating a homicide in Winnebago, Nebraska.
That investigation is being done in conjunction with the Winnebago Police Department.
They identify the victim as William Redhorn.
They are not releasing any additional information due to it being a pending investigation.
