FBI investigating homicide in Winnebago

By Keith Bliven, News Director
WINNEBAGO, NE -

The F-B-I is investigating a homicide in Winnebago, Nebraska.

That investigation is being done in conjunction with the Winnebago Police Department.

They identify the victim as William Redhorn.

They are not releasing any additional information due to it being a pending investigation.

