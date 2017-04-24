Sioux City City Council votes to approve change to Pit Bull Ban

The new amendment to the pit bull ordinance means the burden of proving whether or not a dog is a pit bull will change hands.

Now, it's up to the pound master to determine if a dog is a pit bull.

The pound master will have to decide if a dog doesn't match up with the city ordinance on pit bull's.

Up until now it was the dog owners burden to prove whether or not the dog fell into the breed.

If the pound master determines your dog is a pit bull you will be able to appeal that to the city manager.

"Well, it's going to make it probably a little more difficult for the proof. So, if you have a pit bull mix or you might even have a dog that doesn't even look like a pit bull but it could be. The animal control should have the information to be able to define that for whoever dog that is" says Rhonda Capron, City Council

City lawyers could not speak about the changes because there is of ongoing litigation.