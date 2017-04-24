Suspect in deputy-involved shooting in court on Monday

A man that traded gunfire with a deputy last month appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing.

24-year-old Melvin Spencer was arrested and charged with attempted murder last month after investigators say he fired at a Woodbury County deputy following a vehicle chase.

Spencer's bond was set at two-hundred-twenty-five thousand dollars after pleading not guilty to charges.

The judge decided in court to reconsider the bond amount.

Spencer's trial will also likely be pushed back from its May 9th start date, but he'll still be awarded a speedy trial.

