Suspect in deputy-involved shooting in court on Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in deputy-involved shooting in court on Monday

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A man that traded gunfire with a deputy last month appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing. 

24-year-old Melvin Spencer was arrested and charged with attempted murder last month after investigators say he fired at a Woodbury County deputy following a vehicle chase.

Spencer's bond was set at two-hundred-twenty-five thousand dollars after pleading not guilty to charges. 

The judge decided in court to reconsider the bond amount. 

Spencer's trial will also likely be pushed back from its May 9th start date, but he'll still be awarded a speedy trial. 
    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.