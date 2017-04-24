Iowa QB's struggle in spring game; receive Ridge View commit

The Hawkeyes had a lot of new things to deal with during spring football drills. There are several brand new coaches, and others have changed roles, including new offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. So it's not surprising that Friday's spring game was a little sloppy.

The quarterback battle continues between Tyler Wiegers and Nathan Stanley. Wiegers was 12 of 23 on Friday, for 99 yards with two interceptions.

Stanley was just 6 of 17 for 13 yards, with one pick and one touchdown pass. Stanley also didn't make a single first down. There will be a lot of work behind the scenes this summer.

"Certainly we're hardly ready to play at this point and I'm not expecting that," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "I've seen some individual growth over the last fifteen practices. It's been fun to watch the guys start to finish and just see where they're at."

"There's always room for improvement," said Stanley. "Every day I'm just trying to get better at my accuracy at everything. It's coming but there's definitely a long ways to go. I just welcome competition. Tyler and I are both just trying to get better every single day."

Iowa opens the regular season on September 2 against Wyoming.

**********

The Hawkeyes have their first commit for the Class of 2019 and he's from Siouxland.

Ezra Miller, who's a sophomore offensive lineman at Ridge View High School in Holstein, announced his commitment on Twitter "I am extremely excited and honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Iowa!!! Go hawks!"

Miller is 6'6" and 280 pounds and was a first-team all-district player for the Raptors last season. He's the top prospect in Iowa and is the ninth-ranked o-lineman in the country.

Miller chose the Hawkeyes over Iowa State, among others.