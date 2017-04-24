Dordt gets road softball win at Briar Cliff

Monday, April 24 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-04-25 02:16:04 GMT
Norm Powell scored a career playoff-high 25 points, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-93 in Game 5 of their first round playoff series.More >>
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are cutting payroll and their luxury tax bills _ just as Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and perhaps Clayton Kershaw near the free-agent market after the 2018 season.More >>
Dallas owner Jerry Jones honored DeMarcus Ware with the announcement that the franchise sacks leader would retire as a Cowboy, then engaged in a draft discussion centered largely on finding the team's next dominant...More >>
