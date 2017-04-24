Dordt gets road softball win at Briar Cliff - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dordt gets road softball win at Briar Cliff

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Dordt beat Briar Cliff, 10-1, in game one of their doubleheader on Monday in Sioux City.

--COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dordt 10 Briar Cliff 1 F/6  
Dordt 5 Briar Cliff 0 4th  

--HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Omaha Roncalli (G) 3 South Sioux City 1 F 

