Local leaders react to Polaris announcement

Milford Mayor Bill Reinsbach tells KUOO News he's been in contact with Polaris corporate officials.

Reinsbach says the corporate official he talked to didn't elaborate as to the reason behind the decision to close the Milford plant.

KUOO news also visited with Kiley Miller, Executive Director of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation regarding the announcement. Miller says he's been attending meetings Monday with the Iowa Economic Development Authority in Des Moines and was just learning of the development. He expressed his well wishes for the workers that will be affected, adding the announcement is somewhat of a double whammy for the area, after the recent announcement of the impending closure of the Eaton plant in Spencer.

Polaris Industries first located operations in Milford in 2013. The location there manufactures the company's Slingshot line and off-road vehicles.