Sioux City Community School Board hears revised plans for Bryant Elementary

Sioux City's newest elementary school has a chance to get back on track after a delay.

Construction on Bryant Elementary took a hit after the district rejected a bid that came in $3 million over budget.

Monday night, the Sioux City Community School Board heard plans on a $17.5 million estimate for the final phase of construction on Bryant Elementary.

This projection is nearly $1.5 million less than the lowest bid brought to the board in March.

Engineers knocked off some of the design in the building's foundation and structure to bring costs down.

"Based on what we learned tonight and if things go well in the bidding process this time, we will be back on our original schedule and be able to open that building in August of 2019, rather than what we were worried might occur, which was not being able to open that building until August of 2020," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

The next round of bids will come in June.

The district operations director expects the board to accept a bid this time around if it's near the projected price tag.