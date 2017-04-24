City council approves agreement for new rural Sioux City housing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City council approves agreement for new rural Sioux City housing development

Posted:
By Jordan Ogren, Chief Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A new residential development project was given the green light by Sioux City city officials.

A resolution to grant a development agreement with Clayton Creek, LLC., was approved at Monday's city council meeting.

Road improvements to South Roswell Street will also be made.

The new subdivision-- which will consist of 11 lots-- is still in the early stages, but some of the homes are scheduled to be completed this summer.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.