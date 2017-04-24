ESPN's Berman receives Neuharth Award from USD

Since 1989, the Al Neuharth Award for Excellence in Journalism has gone to such icons as Walter Cronkite, Tom Brokaw and Tim Russert. Before Monday, it had never been given to a sports journalist. ESPN's Chris Berman has changed that, receiving the honor at the University of South Dakota.

Berman has been at ESPN since 1979, joining the Worldwide leader in sports just one month after its inception. He's been named the National Sportscaster of the year six times and he's won ten Emmy Awards.

Berman spoke to a crowd at USD's Sanford Coyote Sports Center. He touched on his experiences at ESPN, where he's covered 34 Super Bowls, 29 World Series and 29 U.S. Opens.

Berman is the 30th person to receive the Al Neuharth Award and says that the award is both an honor and a result of the fulfillment of his duties as a journalist.

"I have a lot of accolades, whether deserved or not," said Berman. "None of them have Walter Cronkite on it. Excellence in media, journalism, what we stand for, I'll take that one to the grave with me. Telling a story, getting it right, it happens to be sports, it could be news, it could be other things, but just let the people know the facts, give it to them so they understand it, are enthused in getting it and they want to come back to you for it the next time."

The award is named for USD grad Al Neuharth, who founded USA Today.

Berman is transitioning into a new role at ESPN, stepping down as the host of such programs as "SportsCenter" and "NFL Primetime." This Thursday will mark the first NFL Draft that Berman hasn't hosted in 38 years.