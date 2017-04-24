Intersection near new Siouxland Christian school to receive face - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Intersection near new Siouxland Christian school to receive facelift

Posted:
By Jordan Ogren, Chief Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City city council approved the annexing of a piece of the property owned by the newly constructed Siouxland Community Christian School back to the city, Monday.

That extra property will be used to reconstruct the intersection of Gordon Drive and 158th Street.

That future project will also include a new traffic light at that intersection to help accommodate the increased flow of traffic for when the school opens.

