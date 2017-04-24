Memorial, skatepark improvements coming for Cook Park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Memorial, skatepark improvements coming for Cook Park

By Jordan Ogren, Chief Photographer
The Sioux City city council has approved an application to add improvements to Cook Park's skatepark.

The application was submitted by the Sioux City Skateboard Association.

The plans include a memorial that will recognize Sioux City resident, Andrew Langin, for his contributions to the skateboard community before he passed away back in January.

