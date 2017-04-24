Orange City RAGBRAI Committee reveals entertainment, theme & logo

Less than three months away from RAGBRAI 45, start city Orange City is all hands on deck, making sure they're ready for the big week.

Monday night, there were major reveals by the city and RAGBRAI committee at a town hall.

It was a fun night for Orange City residents as they found out big news behind what they can expect at the event that brings together thousands of people from around the world.

People enjoyed a fashion show with t-shirts that will be featured at RAGBRAI.

The committee putting everything together also revealed the official logo and theme for the year.

"I just wanted to really like incorporate the RAGBRAI riders staying overnight in a Dutch heritage town and then leaving in the morning," said Avery, the theme creator for RAGBRAI 2017. "So, that's how I came up with 'Dutch 'til dawn.'"

"The logo is sort of an emblem and it has a couple aspects to it," said Vaughn Donahue, the RAGBRAI logo designer for 2017. "It's got the bicycling aspect to it with the wheel and then it also has kind of the Dutch aspect, which is so prominent to Orange City. So, we've got the windmill and then we have the bike path."

Organizers emphasized the importance of community involvement for RAGBRAI.

They encouraged people to put white lights on their homes the week of the event to welcome people into town.

The committee also encouraged anyone who can to sign up as volunteers or to host riders at their homes.

"You can't pull off an event with 20,000 riders in a town of 6,500 people without the community's support," said Mike Hofman, secretary for the RAGBRAI committee. "So from everywhere from the city administration on down to the lowest school kids that we're going to have with the decorating contest, we need to have the whole community involved and on board with this."

The committee also announced the entertainment for the big event.

Pop ROCKS will be headlining and Judd Hoos will be the opening act.

RAGBRAI kicks off July 23rd in Orange City.

One of the other host cities is Spencer, another Siouxland town.