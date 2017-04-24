3-year-old practices to be a weatherman - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

3-year-old practices to be a weatherman

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
We wanted to share a fun picture received today of Jaden Ward of Emmetsburg, IA.

Jaden is a 3-year-old who went up to the TV during Ron Demers' 5 o'clock weathercast Monday and started pointing just like a real meteorologist.

Jaden's parents are Jeremy and Jodi Ward.

His mom asked Jaden if he wanted to be a weatherman and that he said he wanted to talk about storms and be a good daddy.

