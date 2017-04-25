Sioux City man accused of sexually abusing 6-year old pleads not - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man accused of sexually abusing 6-year old pleads not guilty

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man accused of sexually abusing a six-year old girl pleaded not guilty today. 

27-year old Trent Warner is charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse.

According to police, on April 3rd Warner was waiting in a car with his girlfriend's two children while she was in an appointment. 

Investigators say Warner sexually abused the child in the car.    

