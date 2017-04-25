Sioux City man pleads not guilty to 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man pleads not guilty to 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man police say inappropriately touched a young girl multiple times has pleaded not guilty. 

54-year old Bradley Chabela is charged with Third Degree Sexual Abuse.

According to police Chabela, inappropriately touched and fondled the young girl multiple times while she was between the ages of 12 and 13.  

