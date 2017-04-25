Meet the proud parents of a baby born at the Henry Doorly Zoo

Mom and baby are doing just fine after the newborn's unexpected entrance into the world at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium's bear exhibit.

The proud parents and the newborn girl met with WOWT 6 News at a news conference on Monday.

"I know she's going to ask, 'mom, where was I born?' I'm like, 'Okay, you were born at the zoo!'"

Kymica Hubbard gave birth to her daughter, Drea, near the park's north gate as they were attempting to leave the zoo grounds on Sunday. Justin Hubbard, a nursing assistant by trade, helped bring his new daughter into the world.

"She was crying, cooing. It was just the most beautiful thing that a man could ever see. It was a truly blessed experience," Justin told WOWT 6 News. "She knows how to make noises when she's hungry."

Kymica said she was having contractions while riding the train at the zoo. After using the restroom at the zoo, her water broke as they were making their way toward the zoo's exit.