May 9 trial set for Sioux City woman charged in thefts

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Trial is scheduled for next month for a Sioux City woman accused in a string of thefts.

Tracie Russell is behind bars tonight in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond $235,000

She was booked into jail early this morning.

She faces charges of forgery, theft and burglary.

Trial is expected to take place on May 9th.

