Sioux City takes in over $32 million from Tyson Events Center, Orpheum Theatre

Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Over $32 million was generated for Sioux City over the last two months, thanks to events at the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre. 

City officials say 92,000 people attended events at both locations between March and April. 

During this time a number of concerts and Broadway shows came to the Orpheum, like Rain, Annie, Vince Gill and Brian Wilson. 

The Tyson Events Center during this time hosted Styx, the Shrine Circus, Musketeers games and the NAIA women's basketball tournament. 

