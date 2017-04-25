It's starting to look like lawmakers are making progress to avoid a government shutdown on Friday

It appears Tuesday morning that lawmakers are making progress to avoid a government shutdown on Friday and it includes President Trump backing down on his demand for money to build a wall with Mexico.

A White House official tells NBC, President Trump will drop his demand for a billion dollars now to build a border wall with Mexico and deal with that during the regular budget process this fall to prevent a government shutdown Friday.

Democrats oppose the wall and key Republicans are skeptical. "I'm for a wall where it makes sense but a 2,200-mile wall doesn't make whole a lot of sense, there's not a big appetite for that," said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R-SC).

With no down payment on the wall, President Trump approaches his 100th day his weekend without a big win.

The White House is turning to plan 'B', healthcare - although final action is not expected this week.

Plus there is a major announcement on tax reform Wednesday.

Analysts say President Trump is treating the presidency like a reality TV show. "It's like ratings week, right? And so let's throw everything at them and give them the razzle dazzle and give them a great show and maybe that'll move the poll numbers," said NBC News Political Analyst Rick Tyler.

His approval rating: 40 percent. A record low this early in the presidency.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.