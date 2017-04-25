Nebraska beer stores near South Dakota reservation appeal loss o - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska beer stores near South Dakota reservation appeal loss of liquor licenses

Posted:
Whiteclay, Nebraska has only 9 residents, but sells millions of cans of beer each year. It sits just 200 yards south of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, which bars alcohol Whiteclay, Nebraska has only 9 residents, but sells millions of cans of beer each year. It sits just 200 yards south of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, which bars alcohol
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

The owners of four Nebraska beer stores that sell millions of cans of beer each year near a South Dakota Indian reservation are appealing a state regulator's decision not to renew their liquor licenses.

The appeal filed late Monday in Lancaster County District Court says the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission's decision last week was arbitrary, unsupported by evidence and contrary to Nebraska law. The commission cited concerns about law enforcement in the village of Whiteclay, which sits 357 miles northwest of Omaha. The licenses are scheduled to expire Sunday.

The stores sell beer and malt liquor just 200 yards south of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, which bars alcohol but continues to struggle with fetal alcoholism and one of the lowest life expectancy rates in the Western Hemisphere.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.