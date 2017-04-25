Corn, soybean planting begins in South Dakota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Corn, soybean planting begins in South Dakota

Corn and soybean planting has begun in South Dakota while small grain planting continues
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Corn and soybean planting has begun in South Dakota while small grain planting continues.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says near normal temperatures returned to South Dakota during the week ending Sunday, while rain fell across the entire state, with some counties receiving an inch or more. There were 3.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Spring wheat planting was 75 percent, ahead of 70 percent a year ago and a five-year average of 56 percent. Emerged spring wheat was 32 percent, ahead of 23 percent last year and an average of 19 percent.

Corn planting was 3 percent, behind nearly 5 percent last year and a 7 percent average. Soybean plantings were 1 percent.

Calving progress was 77 percent, ahead of nearly 75 percent last year and a 73 percent average.

