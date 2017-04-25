UPDATE: Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules arrested after deadly crash

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says Chris Soules has been arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Soules, who's from Arlington, is well known for starring in the show "The Bachelor."

The Iowa State Patrol says Soules was driving a truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora around 8 p.m. last night. This is about 15 miles south of Soules' farm in Arlington.

Both the tractor and truck went into the ditch and the person driving the tractor died.

That person's name has not been released.

The state patrol says Soules took off but left his truck behind.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office then arrested him.

Soules will make his first appearance in court today in Buchanan County.

Technical investigators were at the scene last night going through evidence.

Today, investigators will be looking into what happened before the crash.

Soules' preliminary hearing is set for May 2. The Buchanan County Attorney says before law enforcement could get to the scene, Soules had allegedly left the scene. They later found the vehicle at a home that Soules was present at. It took hours to get a search warrant to get Soules out of the home.

Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County @KWWL pic.twitter.com/72bvEg0wVR — Elizabeth Amanieh (@EAmaniehKWWL) April 25, 2017

The County Attorney says he has not been cooperative with law enforcement.

Court documents say alcoholic beverages or containers were at the scene of the deadly crash.

Soules's bail is set at $10,000 bond.

Court records show that Soules was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2006.

KTIV will have more on News 4 at Noon.

