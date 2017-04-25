South Dakota US senators praise Perdue as ag secretary

South Dakota's U.S. senators are praising the Senate's confirmation of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary.

Perdue has assured nervous farm-state senators that he'll advocate for rural America, even as President Donald Trump's administration has proposed deep cuts to some farm programs. Both Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds voted for him, as he was confirmed Monday by a vote of 87-11.

Thune touted Perdue's experience as a farmer, agribusinessman and public servant.

Rounds and Perdue were fellow governors. Rounds says Perdue's leadership skills and knowledge of production agriculture will be beneficial as the Senate begins work on a new farm bill.

South Dakota U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem also is a Perdue supporter, saying he's a close family friend and she can attest to his character.