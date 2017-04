Champion NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is calling it a career.

Hendrick Motorsports says Earnhardt will discuss his decision in detail at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old missed the final 18 races of last year's NASCAR Cup series due to concussion-like symptoms.

He returned to action this year but has struggled, recording just one top 10 in eight starts this year.

Earnhardt has won more than two dozen times on NASCAR's top circuit, including two Daytona 500.

He's also been named NASCAR's most popular driver 14 straight years.