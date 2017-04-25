Raw and rainy day across Siouxland

We felt another warm day yesterday but big changes are arriving today thanks to a cold front that has been moving through the region. This caused the clouds to build in throughout our Monday and now they're with us to stay as the frontal boundary begins to stall. Rain will be developing early today and lasting into tonight with around a 0.5" to an 1.0" possible around the viewing area. We'll keep the chance of a shower around the through the overnight into the day on Wednesday as some lingering moisture tries to push through but high pressure does begin to build in briefly behind the cold front.

This will bring some sunshine back to Siouxland for our Thursday. It will be short lived though as another system begins to work into the region Friday into the weekend. This one does look a little bit stronger than today's so we could have some heavier precipitation possible Friday-Saturday. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday as well and once again on Monday as our pattern remains active to kick start next week. Besides the rain, temperatures will be the most notable difference compared to Monday! Northerly flow has taken over and with that, highs will be much below average. Highs will stay stagnant into the lower to middle 50s right through the weekend with Wednesday's highs not even making it out of the 40s across parts of the area.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer