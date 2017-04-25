CENTSABLE HEALTH: Spring Cleaning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: Spring Cleaning

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Spring Cleaning

Remember—When in doubt, throw it out!

1 year

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Flour

White rice

Unopened ready to eat cereal

Unopened salad dressing

Honey

Jam

Tea bags

Whole spices

Extracts

6 months

Dried fruit

Brown rice

Cake and pancake mix

Unshelled nuts

Unopened peanut butter

Ground spices

1 month

Raw eggs in the shell (refrigerator)

Natural cheese

Yogurt

Opened salad dressing

Vegetable oil

