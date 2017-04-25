Police treating death of Iowa City bail bondsman as homicide

Police are investigating the death of an Iowa City, Iowa man as a homicide.

Brian Vakulskas, a Sioux City lawyer and longtime friend confirms Jonathan Wieseler is the man who was found dead.

Police were called to Lederman Bail Bonds in Iowa City late Sunday morning where they found the body.

Wieseler was a bail bondsman at that location.

At this point police have not said how they believe Wieseler was killed but they did say they could tell he had experienced trauma.

Police continue to search for the person responsible for his death.

Iowa City officers could be seen searching everything from trash cans to storm drains on Monday.

The scene is located directly across the street from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and within a half-mile of the University of Iowa campus.

We spoke with a student who lives just a few doors down from the scene.

"It's a little nerve-racking knowing that like even though you live right across from the police station that like something like this could happen," says Dylan Marks.

KTIV's sister station, KWWL also spotted officers searching near the river a few blocks away from the scene.

Vakulskas says Jonathan was a man who never had anything harsh to say about anybody, he says it's hard not knowing what happened to him.

He tells us Jonathan was engaged to be married in June and his bachelor party was planned for this coming weekend in Vegas.

Adam Santi gave KWWL statement, saying he was emotionally unable to speak. Santi was supposed to be Wiseler's best man in his wedding.

"Jon Wieseler was a kind and gentle man. He has been my best friend for 15 years. He was smart and had a great sense of humor. He was generous, sincere, thoughtful, loyal and sentimental. He leaves behind a host of friends and family that are in utter shock. I grieve my friend and I grieve the amazing future he will not get the opportunity to see," he wrote.



Police are asking anyone with information, particularly between 9 p.m. Saturday and 11:11 Sunday morning to call them at 319-356-6800.