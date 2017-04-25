Temps stay below average into tomorrow

After a day of much above average temperatures to start off the workweek, much cooler air has moved in behind a cold front. Highs are looking to be about 15 to maybe even 30 degrees cooler across Siouxland today and tomorrow. Clouds and rain are adding to the raw feel outside as well as breezy north to northwesterly winds. Highs will struggle make it to 50 degrees today across parts of the viewing area with some of us staying in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday looks to be even cooler with highs staying stagnant in the 40s and potentially 30s across parts of the region. Look for some relief from the spring chill later on in the weekend, heading into next week. Warmer temps look to move in just time to start next week. The average for this time of the year for Sioux City is in the mid 60s so we finally step closer to that next week.