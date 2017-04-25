Severe Weather Awareness Class to be held April 26 in Ponca - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Severe Weather Awareness Class to be held April 26 in Ponca

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
PONCA, NE (KTIV) -

Understanding Severe Weather can be a challenge

So the Sioux Falls National Weather Service is looking to help. 

They will hold a Severe Weather Awareness Class tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Ponca State Park. 

The class is free. 

For more information, contact either Dixon County Emergency Management or Dakota County Emergency Management.

Dixon County Emergency Management and Director Shea Scollard can be contacted at (402) 755-5608.

Dakota County Emergency Management and Director Deanna Beckman can be contacted at (402) 494-7554.        
 

