KTIV News 4 was honored with two Awards of Merit at the Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

We were awarded in Spot News for coverage of the blizzard last February and for our Good Luck Shelby coverage on KTIV.COM this past summer.

Then on Saturday, KTIV won two Iowa Broadcast News Association first place awards, a second place award and two third place awards.



KTIV won first place awards for sports coverage and political coverage.

We know none of this would be possible without your support.

So, thank you for choosing and trusting KTIV, Siouxland's News Channel.