FBI agent details Bancroft, NE bank robbery

There's new information on last week's robbery of a bank in Bancroft, Nebraska.

Documents filed in federal court offer new details about the robbery of the First Bank of Bancroft last Thursday night.

An FBI investigator says 38-year-old Jeffrey Bonneau walked into the bank at about 5:30pm, last Thursday night, wearing a dark motorcycle helmet, camouflage clothing, and blue latex gloves. Investigators say Bonneau confronted the bank teller, and said, "give me all your cash".

The teller ran from the bank to a nearby business to call 9-1-1.

Bonneau grabbed the cash, and fled on an ATV parked outside. A bystander, who was mowing grass nearby, followed Bonneau out of town, and told law enforcement where they could find him. Law enforcement tracked Bonneau to 24-55 R Road, and confronted him. Bonneau responded by threatening them with a gun, which he later fired into the air.

Investigators say Bonneau tried to flee the scene on the ATV, but rolled the vehicle, and law enforcers took him into custody.

Investigators found a motorcycle helmet, clothing matching those the suspected bank robber was wearing, and cash that could be tracked to the bank. Bonneau also admitted to the robbery when questioned by investigators.

Bonneau is still hospitalized, in Omaha, for a broken pelvis suffered in the ATV crash.