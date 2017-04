Dordt’s Cameron Gingerich is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports baseball player-of-the-week.

Gingerich, a senior from Riverside, Iowa, hit .550 with a .700 slugging percentage on the week. He scored 11 runs and had 11 hits as Dordt went 5-1.

The career leader in runs scored at Dordt, also eclipsed 200 career hits, the first Defender player to do so. He is hitting a team high .398 this season.