Wayne State's Dendinger takes NSIC outdoor field honors

Make it four straight weeks for Wayne State College junior Michaela Dendinger being named the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week announced by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Dendinger, a junior from Coleridge (Hartington Public HS), had another stellar showing at last weekend’s Sioux City Relays. She took first place in the discus with a mark of 164’ 5”, was second in the hammer throw and the top collegiate finisher with a throw of 197’ 10” and recorded a second place finish and the top Division II finisher at 51’ 11 ¼”.

Dendinger still leads NCAA Division II with the top mark in the shot put (52’ 1 ¾”), second in the hammer throw (204’ 4”) and fifth in the discus (172’ 10”) – all NCAA automatic qualifying marks.

Dendinger will next compete on Friday and Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.