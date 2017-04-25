KSCJ celebrates 90 years on Sioux City's airwaves

A local radio station is celebrating a huge milestone.

KSCJ in Sioux City welcomed the public into their station today to remember 90 years of talk radio on its airways.

KSCJ got it's start on April 4th, 1927.

Listeners, past employees, and city officials were in attendance for the open house.

Along with food and ice cream, the open house featured a walk down memory lane.

Visitors were able to match the faces behind the on-air voices both from the past and present.

"You know it's rare today for a radio station to have the same call letters and somewhat the same format for 90 years and we couldn't do that without our loyal listeners, our advertiser support and the dedication of our staff," said General Manager Dennis Bullock.

KSCJ's open house lasted from 3:30pm until 6:00pm Tuesday night.